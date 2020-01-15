|
|
Paul Davolt, age 73, of Brookfield, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at McLarney Manor in Brookfield.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Assembly of God Church with Pastor Justin Henry and Pastor Perry Martin officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to God's Garden Church may left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Paul Dean, son of Minus and Anna (Morris) Davolt, was born, December 20, 1946, in Brookfield. On June 29, 1968, he married Brenda "Bea" Anders who preceded him in death on January 22, 2008. Then on October 17, 2009, he married Linda Scott who survives him.
Paul was a graduate of Brookfield R-3 High School and a lifelong resident of Brookfield. He also attended flight school in Chillicothe where he obtained his pilot's license.
He worked as a sewing machine mechanic, along with many other duties, at Stanbury Uniform in Brookfield for over 45 years.
He was a member of God's Garden Church in Brookfield where he served as Deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of the home; six children, Charles Davolt and wife, Patricia of Waverly, Crystal LaFevre and husband, Andrew of Topeka, Kansas, Donna Carey and Robert Morris of Dover, Delaware, Catherine Alberts and husband, Wayne of Brookfield and John Morris of Liberty; five grandchildren, Charles David Davolt, Mariah Davolt and Abrielle Barnes all of Kansas City and Jirah Bolin and Shammah Bolin of Brookfield; two great-grandchildren, Keisha Smith of Nevada and Kalyssa Smith of Unionville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
His parents; one brother, Fred Davolt; and one sister, Laura Mae Rose also preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 15, 2020