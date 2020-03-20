|
Paul Edwin Moore, age 31 of Kindred, ND, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Survivors include his wife Tori, 2 children and parents Charles and Terri (Boone) Moore.
Viewing will be 5-7 PM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Funeral services will be at 3 PM Saturday, March 21 at the funeral home with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Tori Moore and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 20, 2020