Paula J. Yardley

Paula J. Yardley, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at St. John Cemetery, Rumford, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 25, 2019
