Raymond Fay Grotjan, 97, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Northland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Kansas City, MO.
Raymond was born on March 11, 1923 on the Holland Bayne farm south of Dalton in Bowling Green Township, Chariton County, MO, to Robert Milton and Josephine L. (Biere) Grotjan. Raymond and his parents moved to Mendon, MO in March of 1935 and that is where he lived most of his life.
In March of 1945, he was called to serve his country in the United States Army during World War II. Raymond earned the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Army of Occupation Medal before being honorably discharged in November of 1946.
On June 9, 1951, Raymond married the love of his life Norma Ilene Martin in Kansas City, MO. Together they were blessed with two daughters, Ilene Faye and Sharon Rae. Raymond was a mechanic for the City of Mendon and Mendon Township for 23 years. He had also been a carpenter and grocery store owner. In his retirement years he did small engine repair.
He was a member of the Mendon Christian Church, lifetime member of the Brunswick American Legion Post #7, a Mendon city councilman for 23 years, was active in Mendon community affairs, and always willing to help others.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife, Norma, daughters Ilene Faye Orlovick (husband, Bruce) and Sharon Rae Grotjan of Independence, MO; two grandchildren, Sarah Eck (husband, Steve) of Dallas Texas, and Matthew Orlovick of Washington, D.C., and two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Bennett Eck. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Josephine.
A private graveside funeral service was held at Mendon Cemetery in Mendon, MO on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Gail Brown officiated the service.
Pallbearers were Steve Barnett, Richard Mauzey, Rusty Blume, Ricky Smith, and Cody Stark. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie McGilvray, Bobby Smith, Leslie Heisel, Earl Ross, and Gerald Craig.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Mendon Christian Church, the Mendon Cemetery, or the charity of your choice
. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO 65236.