Reva Guyer, 91, passed away November 19, 2020 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, MO. She was fortunate to be able to stay at her home until eight weeks ago. She was born on November 16, 1929, in North Salem, MO to Ellis and Irene Harl Jennings. She had fond memories of listening to her Grandpa Harl call square dances and being stuck in between icy hills trying to get home from school. When she came to school at Shelby, MO, she met her future husband, Gerald Guyer. They were united in marriage on Easter Sunday on April 17, 1948. After attending services with him, she was baptized into Christ and a member of the Purdin Church of Christ. Reva was asked to be a schoolteacher in the community after completing the necessary courses in Kirksville at the teacher's college. She did that a few years before starting their family. The two raised Hereford cattle, milked a few cows, raised sheep, hogs, and chickens. During calving season, her shift was in the middle of the night. Reva loved to help during hay season. She was the raker. She also was a great gardener. One favorite were her jars of homemade grape juice down in the basement. She became a tremendous pie maker and cook, often feeding a crew during hay time. In the Shelby community, she was a member of the Jolly Janes Club. She was a seamstress, sewing her girls' dresses for special occasions. Her family was her pride and joy. She and Gerald raised three children, Cherry, Neil, and Glenda on their Century family farm. All of them were involved in the Shelby 4-H Club. Reva took many pictures to commemorate special family occasions. She put together photo albums for many family members. She meant what she said. If she said to play the piano until the timer goes off, that's what you did or there was follow through! She was a caregiver, providing TLC to her parents for over 20 years. Many trips were made to Brookfield to see family members in the hospital or nursing homes. It's sad that we could not return the favor and provide that same attention to her that she gave to many others because of this pandemic. Her feistiness, cooking and love will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Irene Jennings and her husband, Gerald Guyer. She is survived by her brother, Vernon (June) Jennings, daughter, Cherry Oertwig (Terry) of Winnsboro, TX, son, Neil Guyer (Janis) of Purdin, and daughter Glenda DeShon (Mark) of Clarksdale, MO. She had six grandchildren, Tiffany (Kevin) Daniels, Quinn (Michelle) Oertwig, Nathan (Jessica) Guyer, Jessica (Brent) Watson, Adri Guyer, and Addison Spiehs. She also had 13 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Bear Branch Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home, Brookfield.



