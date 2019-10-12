|
|
Rhonda Kay Nickles
Rhonda Kay Nickles, age 57, of Brookfield, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home in Brookfield, Missouri.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri with Reverend David Blakely officiating. Memorials have been suggested to the Animal Shelter of Linn County and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Rhonda Kay, daughter of James B. Nickles and Rose Mary (Engle) Nickles, was born on September 12, 1962 in Jackson County, Missouri. Rhonda was a big fan of Elvis Presley and had an extensive memorabilia collection of all things related to his music and career. She raised dogs for many years and was a loving mother to her fur babies. She was very creative and enjoyed drawing. Rhonda will be best remembered for her generous nature and kind spirit.
Rhonda is survived by her lifelong companion, Cindy Pendleton; one sister, Pam Stoenner (Rick), Wellington, Missouri; one brother James Nickles Jr. (Patti); her numerous fur babies and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 12, 2019