Richard "Dick" Lowell Liedorff, age 82, of Brookfield, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Grace Baptist
Church, Brookfield, Mo. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at
Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Kelly Bodwell officiating. Private burial will be held at the
Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the DC Project Foundation,(dcproject.info/donate) or Linn County 4-H Club. Please share a story with the family at the online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Dick loved his family and was a jack of all trades and master of MANY. He served in the army and told many stories about driving his crane and the friends he met. He never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. Upon return from the army, he served as a Missouri State Highway Patrolman for several years. Following that he was an insurance adjuster where he made many more friends. He then returned to his law enforcement roots and was active on sheriffs department and ambulance service. Dick started the Linn County Underwater Recovery Unit and provided solace to many families. He loved the second amendment and was a certified firearms instructor, providing concealed carry classes for many.
Dick was an active servant in his community and loved helping people! He served on the Parks & Recreation Board as well as the Senior Center Board. He served Meals on Wheels and absolutely loved playing pitch with all his friends at the senior center. He made an impact wherever he went and always supported the underdog. One of the things he's most remembered for was being known as "The Voice" for horse shows all over the country. From local horse shows to national championships he was known and loved far and wide. He encouraged and shaped many young lives over the decades and he will be deeply missed.
Richard is survived by his wife, Toni, of the home; two daughters, Lorrie Ramseier (Terry), St.
Joseph, MO; and Dianna Muller (Ryan), Coffeyville, Kansas; three grandchildren, Matthew
McCoy (Amanda), Astoria, NY; Allie Conner (Brett), Agency, MO; Kaleb Ramseier (Randol),
Kansas City, MO; three great-grandchildren, Oliva Grace Conner, Lincoln Wayne Conner, and
Issac Lee Conner, as well as many other family members and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by, his grandparents, Harry Ronchetto and Margaret
Ronchetto, his parents, Teresa Feltz and Lowell Liedorff; his brother, Ronald Feltz; two uncles, Don Liedorff, and Johnny Ronchetto; and one aunt, Louise Ronchetto.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.