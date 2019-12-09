Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO 64631
660-695-3440
Richard Stanfield Obituary
Richard Lee Stanfield, age 87 of Brookfield, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield. Richard was born in Bucklin, Missouri on February 26, 1932 to Clarence and Jessie (Cunningham) Stanfield.

Richard was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and worked as an auto mechanic.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Daniel and John of Brookfield, brother Ronald Stanfield and Lana of Bucklin, two sisters, Winona Green of St. Joseph and E. Darlene Warren and Dave of Liberty. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Robert Stanfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with visitation starting at 1 PM. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
