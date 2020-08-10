Robert Dale Bloss, age 81, of Meadville, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.



Funeral services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Leon Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. An Elks Session of Sorrow will begin at 5:30 p.m.



Memorials to Wheeling Christian Church or Meadville Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628



Robert Dale, son of Ivan and Mildred (Boley) Bloss was born June 18, 1939. On May 24, 1959, he married Patricia Ann Smith. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2017.



Dale worked many years for the City of Meadville Maintenance Department; eventually retiring as the Water Superintendent. He was a member of the Wheeling Christian Church and Brookfield Elks Lodge Post #874.



Survivors include one son, Ronnie Bloss of Grain Valley; two daughters, Debbie Hoyt and friend, Mark Robinson of Marceline; and Shannon Knowles and husband, Dr. Brian Kevin of Brookfield; six grandchildren, Travis Hoyt and wife, Krystal, Andrew Hoyt and wife, Jessica, Brooke Distler, and Haylee Howe all of Brookfield, Dameon Knowles and wife, Melissa of Smithville, and Briana White and husband, Justin of Gardner, Kansas; six great-grandchildren, Ashtynn, Kaylynn, Jenessa, Kaden, Jaxton, Wyatt and pending arrival of one more grandchild; special friend, Joan Williams of Chillicothe, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



His parents; one son, Mark Bloss; one brother, Rolla Bloss preceded him in death.



