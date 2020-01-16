|
Robert Scott Allison, 66, of North Platte, died January 1, 2020 at home. Scott was born on November 28, 1953 to John Robert Allison and Joan Elizabeth (Caldwell) Allison in Marceline, Missouri.
Scott graduated from Marceline High School in 1972, attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO, and then graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia with a Bachelor's degree in Fisheries & Wildlife Biology in 1983.
On July 3, 1982, Scott married Rachel Anderson; they lived in Columbia, MO and had a daughter, Erin, in 1986. They lived in several other places and eventually settled in North Platte in 1997. Scott had a great love for the outdoors; early on in fishing, camping and anything on the water. In time his interests turned to gardening, especially growing irises; and later he turned to cooking. His entire life he was an animal lover, particularly cats, dogs, and birds; he was a member of the Tout Bird Club and a supporter of Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; daughter, Erin; mother, Joan (John) Perry of Brookfield, MO; brothers, John (Julia Miller) Allison of Ann Arbor, MI, Jeff (Jim Lomax) Allison of Bethel, NY; sister, Susan (Ron) Mayers of Chillicothe, MO; and nephews John R. Allison, Mason Mayers and Grahm Mayers.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, John.
Memorials are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Society. Online condolences May be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
A family gathering will be held at a later date in Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020