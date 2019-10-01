|
|
Robert (Bob) Tollerton Jr., age 76, of Brookfield, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Cameron Veterans Home in Cameron, MO.
Robert William, son of Robert and Edith (Davies) Tollerton Sr., was born May 10, 1943, in Naperville, IL. On August 29, 1967, he married Patricia (Pat) Johnson.
As an outdoorsman and avid hunter, Bob pursued his passion by starting his own business, RWT O-Riginals, manufacturing a variety of wooden game calls. He enjoyed playing golf and sharing old stories with family and friends with a drink in his hand. He had a great sense of humor and a good laugh, and enjoyed giving others a bit of a hard time. Bob was secretly artistic, having a talent to draw and paint wildlife onto natural materials such as fossils and rocks, as well as old tools. In high school, Bob was a state champion in pole vaulting.
He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of the Brookfield Country Club, National Rifle Association, the Elks Lodge and the Eagles.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Tollerton, of Holts Summit; Lori (Ganzer) Yantzer and her husband Tim, of Bismarck, ND; and his sons, Rob Tollerton, of Brookfield; Doug Tollerton and wife Janet, of St. Catherine; Matthew Tollerton and wife Casey, of Holts Summit.
Siblings, Jim Tollerton and wife Deborah, of Laclede; Pegg (Tollerton) Glaser, of Soso, MS; Elizabeth (Beth) Tollerton, of Corvalis, OR; Richard Tollerton Sr., of Brookfield; Alice (Tollerton) Smith and husband Colin, of Linneus.
Grandchildren, Kalcey Schneider and her children, Tahleah and Taesha; Kaylen (Schneider) Hausauer and her husband, Casey, and their children, Harvin and Hendrix; Matt Rulon and his wife, Brittany, and their daughter, Payden; Heather Rulon and her daughter, Amre; Alexis (Tollerton) McCollum and her husband, Michael, and their children, Kingston and Kemper; Tucker Tollerton and Clara Tollerton. Multiple nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith Tollerton Sr.; his wife, Patricia; one sister, Mary Tollerton-Zambelli; brother-in-law, David Glaser; sisters-in-law, Priscilla (Johnson) Burns, and Cheryl Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Sharese Tollerton.
The family is setting up a memorial in his honor, The Robert Tollerton Jr. Memorial Fund, to be gifted to the pole vaulting program at Brookfield High School. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
A celebration of Bob's life will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Jim Tollerton officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening at the funeral home.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 1, 2019