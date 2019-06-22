|
|
Robyn Gray, age 58, of Brookfield, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her
home.
There is no scheduled service at this time.
Memorials to the family (payable to James Gray) or American Cancer
Society may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496,
Brookfield, MO 64628.
Robyn Colleen, daughter of Robert and Patricia (Bevan) Gardner, was born
September 12, 1960, in Brookfield. On May 7, 2004, she married James
Gray.
Robyn was a 1978 graduate of Brookfield High School and had worked at
McDonalds.
Survivors include her husband, James of the home; two step-daughters,
Kaitlynn M. Cox and Jennifer Staton and husband, Frank; a step-son,
James J. Weaver; two step-grandchildren, Jessie and Aaron Staton; a
sister, Heather Tetzlaff and husband, Mike; a brother, Lloyd Gardner; a
brother-in-law, Jim Sportsman; and several aunts, uncles, and other
relatives.
Her parents, and sister, Gayla Sportsman preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 22, 2019