Robyn Gray


1960 - 2019 Obituary
Robyn Gray Obituary
Robyn Gray, age 58, of Brookfield, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her

home.

There is no scheduled service at this time.

Memorials to the family (payable to James Gray) or American Cancer

Society may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496,

Brookfield, MO 64628.

Robyn Colleen, daughter of Robert and Patricia (Bevan) Gardner, was born

September 12, 1960, in Brookfield. On May 7, 2004, she married James

Gray.

Robyn was a 1978 graduate of Brookfield High School and had worked at

McDonalds.

Survivors include her husband, James of the home; two step-daughters,

Kaitlynn M. Cox and Jennifer Staton and husband, Frank; a step-son,

James J. Weaver; two step-grandchildren, Jessie and Aaron Staton; a

sister, Heather Tetzlaff and husband, Mike; a brother, Lloyd Gardner; a

brother-in-law, Jim Sportsman; and several aunts, uncles, and other

relatives.

Her parents, and sister, Gayla Sportsman preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 22, 2019
