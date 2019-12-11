Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Dodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Dodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger Dodge Obituary
Rodger Dean (Buster) Dodge, age 73 of Laclede, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home. Rodger was born in Linneus, Missouri on February 8, 1946 to Jesse Leon and Ida Mae (Martin) Dodge. He married Wanda Jean Payne on June 12, 1966 at Marceline and she survives him.

Buster worked in construction and attended Laclede Baptist Church. He was very active in youth sports in Brookfield with his boys, fast pitch softball, playing cards, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Wanda J. Dodge of the home in Laclede, two sons, Johnny Dodge of Blue Springs, Lonnie Dodge and Tanya of Lee's Summit, brother John Arthur Dodge of Lebanon, two sisters, Linda Sportsman and Ronnie of State of Virginia, Cheryl Rollison and John of Brookfield, five grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew, Emily, Joshua and Jacob Dodge, several nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Larry and Al Dodge, four sisters, Josephine Crouse, Cecilia Spath and two in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 4 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 3 PM. Private burial at a later date in Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. Memorials may be made to Brookfield Little League Football and Cheer Association and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family invites everyone to the Laclede Baptist Church following the service for a light dinner.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -