Rodger Dean (Buster) Dodge, age 73 of Laclede, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home. Rodger was born in Linneus, Missouri on February 8, 1946 to Jesse Leon and Ida Mae (Martin) Dodge. He married Wanda Jean Payne on June 12, 1966 at Marceline and she survives him.
Buster worked in construction and attended Laclede Baptist Church. He was very active in youth sports in Brookfield with his boys, fast pitch softball, playing cards, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Wanda J. Dodge of the home in Laclede, two sons, Johnny Dodge of Blue Springs, Lonnie Dodge and Tanya of Lee's Summit, brother John Arthur Dodge of Lebanon, two sisters, Linda Sportsman and Ronnie of State of Virginia, Cheryl Rollison and John of Brookfield, five grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew, Emily, Joshua and Jacob Dodge, several nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Larry and Al Dodge, four sisters, Josephine Crouse, Cecilia Spath and two in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 4 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 3 PM. Private burial at a later date in Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. Memorials may be made to Brookfield Little League Football and Cheer Association and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family invites everyone to the Laclede Baptist Church following the service for a light dinner.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019