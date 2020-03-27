|
|
Roger Sportsman passed away March 23rd, 2020 at Glendive Medical Center. Due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus and recommendations from public health officials memorial services will be held at a later date. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Roger was born February 24th, 1953 in Brookfield, Mo. and was raised on the family farm in Linneus, Mo. and graduated from Linn County R1 High School in 1971.
On May 31st, 1975 he was united in marriage to Sherry Chamberlain Sportsman and a few months later they moved to Dickinson ND where he entered a program to become an Engineer for BNSF.
In the fall of 1976 Roger and Sherry moved to Glendive where they raised their 3 children. Roger always loved hunting, fishing, picking agates along the river and being around people. He also had a love for animals, especially his pomeranian Tinker.
As the dementia began to progress, the highlight of his day was going to Trail Star for coffee, just to see who would show up.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Edith Sportsman, grandson Keden Sportsman, mother-in-law Lorella Chamberlain, and sister-in-law Gayla Sportsman.
Roger is survived by his wife Sherry, two sons Ben Sportsman (Tara Logelin), Patrick Sportsman (Monica Sundhagen), and one daughter Tiffanie (Andrew) Smith of Beach ND. Grandchildren Shawn, Sierra, Evan, and Kylie Smith, Allie Baisch, Sage and Jada Sportsman, Kali and Kolbee Sportsman, Paisley Smith, and Brian Egeness. One brother James R. Sportsman, and nieces Nicole and Roxie Sportsman of Brookfield, Mo. Sister-in-law Marcia (Don) Bennett, brothers-in-law Jamie (Teresa) Chamberlain, of Glendive and Mike Chamberlain of Glasgow. Father-in-law Harold Chamberlain, nephews Jonathan Chamberlain, Tyler (Cheryl) Chamberlain, Chris Bennett of Glendive. Niece Michelle (Marcus) Morris and sons Nathan and Matthew of Billings.
Donations can be made in Rogers name to the Glendive Cancer Fund.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 27, 2020