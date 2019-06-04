|
|
|
Ronald Ellis Wine, age 83 of Liberty, Mo passed away peacefully at his home, May 24, 2019. Ronald was born April 24, 1936. The son of Harvey Michael and Opal (Winfrey) Wine in Brookfield, Mo. Ronald worked at the Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Mo. and retired after 35yrs. He was an automobile, boating and motorcycle enthusiast. Ronald is survived by his wife Theresa Wine of the home, his daughter Pamela (Wine) Gaulding of Dallas, Tx. and his daughter Terri (Wine) Asher and her husband Mark of Lee's Summit, Mo. son Mike Wine of Brookfield, MO. son Spencer Wine and his wife Kylie of Liberty, Mo., son-in-law Curt Puckett of Independence, Mo. stepdaughter Avona Wright of Raytown, Mo., stepson John Paul Ford Sr. and wife Samantha of Odessa, Mo. 12 grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia (Wine) Puckett, granddaughter Candice Marie Claiborne; his parents; brother Harvey Dale Wine; niece Debra (Wine) Davis.
Memorial visitation will be held May 30, 2019 6-8 pm at the Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St. Liberty, Mo. 64068.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12pm on June 8, 2019 at Park Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Brookfield, Mo.
Following please join our family in a celebration of life for Ronald. It will be held at 1pm at the Eagles Club 105 Shelby St. Brookfield, Mo. 64628
Published in Linn County Leader on June 4, 2019
