|
|
Roy Lee Davison
Roy Lee Davison, age 64, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Roy was born the son of Leon and Lois (Lambert) Davison on April 1, 1955, in Hollywood, California. He was a 1973 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Roy was united in marriage to Laurinda Smith on July 23, 1982, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He owned and operated Roy's Floor Covering Service in Chillicothe, Missouri, for over 30 years. Roy was a member of the World Floor Covering Installer's Association, the Certified Floor Installer's Association, where he served as the Kansas City Chapter President for several years, and as the National Vice President. He was a certified floor installer and prided himself as being the 25th installer certified, which now includes thousands. He achieved status as a certified master installer and trained and certified others until his health prevented him from doing so.
Survivors include his wife, Laurinda Davison of the home; two sons, Ed Enyeart of Kansas City, Missouri, and Phillip Stephen Davison and wife Ashlea Pratt of Kansas City, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Ian and Alec Enyeart. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Phillip Davison.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 5, 2020