Russell Ray Correll
Russell Ray Correll, age 79, of Kansas City, Missouri left this world on Friday, January 3, 2020, at New Mark Care Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri, followed by a funeral service that will begin at 1:00 PM with Reverend David Blakely officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Beekeepers Association and left at or mailed to the Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, Missouri. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Russell was born on his family's farm in St. Catharine on June 19, 1940 to Nathan and Berle (Pearce) Correll. He graduated from Brookfield High School, after which he attended the University of Missouri for a short time. He moved to Kansas City in 1960 where he then got a job working for General Motors in manufacturing. Russell was also a savvy real estate entrepreneur who owned and operated a successful rental property business.
Russell was an avid fan of the arts. He was an ongoing contributor to the Kansas City Symphony. He was also a ballroom dancer and participated in many competitions and events. Russell loved the way dancing made him feel and through these experiences developed some of his closest bonds. A lover of nature, he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and gardening. He was also a member of the Missouri Beekeepers Association.
Russell is survived by his daughters Michelle Ralston, Debbie McClerg, and Deneen Marien. He will be remembered fondly by his many friends and relatives.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 8, 2020