Ruth Dorrell

Ruth G. Dorrell, age 63 of Rothville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home. Ruth was born in Karlsruhe, Germany on September 14, 1956 to Oswald and Louise (Mauser) Fiel. She married Frank Dorrell on June 6, 1975.



She is survived by her husband Frank of the home in Rothville, three sons, Virgil Dorrell of Brookfield, Elmer Dorrell of Rothville and Dean William Dorrell of Marceline, six grandchildren and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in Siloam Chapel Cemetery, Mendon. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



