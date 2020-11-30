Sarelda Maxine (Woody) Jacobs, 87, of the Mendon/Triplett area, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO.



Maxine was born on November 20, 1933 in Brunswick, MO, the daughter of Lloyd T. and Hazel (Fugett) Woody. She attended school in Triplett, MO. On June 26, 1952 she married Olin Pearl Jacobs in Kansas City, MO. Together they were blessed with three children, Donna, Lynda, and Daryl. Olin preceded her in death on March 4, 2000.



Maxine enjoyed all family gatherings, kept up many scrapbook albums on local happenings and her grandchildren, and was an avid Elvis fan. She had a huge bear collection and was an expert seamstress. Maxine was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for the family farm, and worked at Whitaker Cable Company in Brookfield, MO.



Maxine is survived by her three children, Donna Jacobs-Cancik and her husband Chuck of Peoria, AZ, Lynda Jacobs of Keytesville, MO, and Daryl Jacobs and his wife Carmella of Mendon, MO; three grandchildren, Jerrod Jacobs and his wife Shannon of Mendon, MO, Galen Starlin and his wife Melanie of Brookfield, MO, and Chrissy Kelly of Edgewater, FL; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Coram and her husband Loren of Mendon, MO; one brother, Melvin Woody and his wife Judy of Shelbyville, KY; one brother-in-law, Gene Clubine of Brunswick, MO; four sisters-in-law, Pauline, Janet, Zerita, and Virginia Woody; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Hazel; her husband, Olin; her mother-in-law, Oletha Jacobs McNutt; her father-in-law, Pearl Jacobs; four brothers, Delphis, Joe, Wayne, and Frances Woody; two infant brothers; and one sister, Sheryl Clubine.



A private family graveside memorial service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield, MO at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Northwestern R-I School. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO, 65236.



