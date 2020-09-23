Honorable Judge Scot T. Othic, age 67 of Marceline, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Columbia. Scot was born in Marceline, Missouri on September 28, 1952 to Michael C. "Mickey" and Shirley June (Baker) Othic. He married Kim McGowan on October 22, 2005.



Scot was a graduate of Marceline High School and joined the United States Army where he served as a navigator on Mohawk aircraft flying reconnaissance of the Soviet Union. After an honorable discharge he attended Missouri University of Columbia receiving a bachelor's degree in Forestry and a master's in forestry economics. He worked for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as chief of the abandoned coal mine reclamation. After 10 years with the DNR he attended University of Missouri at Columbia School of Law and upon graduation was appointed as Assistant Attorney General for the State of Missouri. He was then hired by a firm in Springfield handling workers compensation cases and personal injury and after a little time knew the world of big law firms wasn't for him. He moved home and spent the next twenty years in private practice in Linn County as a City of Marceline Municipal Prosecutor and City Attorney. He then ran for Linn County 9th District Associate Judge and has served in that capacity ever since. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion of Marceline.



Scot is survived by his wife Kim Othic of the home in Marceline, sons, Justin Cocke of Carbondale, IL; Michael Othic of Kansas City, MO; John Othic of Seattle, WA; stepsons, Alexander Watson and Daniel Wright, both of Marceline, stepdaughters, Angela Robertson of Kansas City, MO and Emily Winnett of Sumner, MO; brothers, John Othic and Nora of Brookfield and Steve Othic and Debi of Marceline, granddaughter Kaydence Cocke of Carbondale, IL and two step grandchildren Nathan Wright of Marceline and Brynn Robertson of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael.



Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Linn County Humane Society and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store