Rhodes Funeral Home
216 Linn St
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-7221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church
Brookfield, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Christian Church
Brookfield, MO
Scott E. Riepe


1959 - 2019
Scott E. Riepe Obituary
Scott E. Riepe, age 59, of Brookfield, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm at the First Christian Church, Brookfield, MO on Saturday, August 3, 2019 with Reverend Mandy Wiedeman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Christian Church Brookfield, MO. Memorials have been suggested to the Linn County 4-H/FFA fair and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
