Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Kirksville, MO
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
Sharon A. Schuetz Obituary
Sharon Schuetz, age 69, of Kirksville, formerly of Meadville, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Kirksville Manor in Kirksville. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Kirksville with Pastor Larry Gibson officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Burial will follow at Meadville Cemetery in Meadville. Memorials suggested to American Cat Fanciers Association or may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Sharon A., daughter of James Lewis and Bessie Leota (Bottorff) Schuetz, was born May 20, 1950, in Marceline. Sharon was a 1968 graduate of Meadville R-4 High School and later Northeast State University. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Kirksville and the ACFA Cat Shows in Nixa. Sharon enjoyed attending cat shows, reading and watching the Passion Play in Branson. She loved to travel and was fortunate enough to see all 50 states plus Prince Edward Island and Germany. Sharon's parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 30, 2019
