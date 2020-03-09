|
Sharon Irene Wine
Sharon Irene Wine, age 75, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Brunswick Nursing Home, Brunswick, Missouri
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15 at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, with Reverend Kentrel Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Brookfield. A Visitation will also be held beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of service. Memorials have been suggested to the family, in care of Shelly Whitney, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Sharon Irene, daughter of Melvin Eugene Pipes and Alice Irene (Hutcherson) Pipes, was born on June 16, 1944 in Brookfield, Missouri. Sharon spent many years working as an LPN. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, playing cards, puzzles, dancing and traveling.
Sharon is survived by two brothers, Darrell Pipes and Donnie Pipes; one sister, Shari Anderson; her children, Jerry Wine (Teresa), Shelly Whitney, Lea McCutcheon (JR); Dea Chowning; Marie Davis (Clint); Dale Ann Campbell Wine; (Chris, Ashley), her grandchildren, Stacy Gyuricza (Mike); Jerry Wine Jr. (Laura); Kim Foster (Jarrod); Josh Epperly; Chance and Tianna Whitney; Nick Schneiderheinze (Anna); Dani, Mickey, and Vincent McGuire; Amanda McCutcheon-Bowman (Carrie); Sue Anne McCutcheon; Kalab and Timothy Chowning; Awan, Garland, Arejadnar Theus; Cleopatra Davis; Dakota Collins (Rose); Zanna Seaman (Colton); and Tyreese Midgyett; her great grandchildren, Jacob, Haley, Olivia, John, Luke, Jude, Carter, Kurryn, Kinzie, Emma, Acme, Kane, Zaylie, Zayden and Zakius; as well as other family members and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Harvey Dale Wine, one daughter, Debra Wine and her son in law, Kenneth Whitney.
Published in Linn County Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020