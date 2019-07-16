|
Sharon Munsterman, age 76, of Linneus, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 20. 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus with Pastor Aaron Skinner officiating followed by a Celebration of Life held at the Linneus First Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Memorials to Linneus First Baptist Church or Elmwood Cemetery may be mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, Mo 64628. Sharon Rose, daughter of Glenn and Versie (Baskett) Finney, was born May 14, 1943, in Shelby. On January 14, 1974, she married Cleo Munsterman who preceded her in death on August 24, 2016. Sharon was a beautician and operated Sharon's Beauty Shop in Linneus for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Linneus, the First Baptist Church of Linneus and Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Brookfield. Sharon's favorite pastime was quilting, hunting and spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Gina Smith and Jeff Hass of Lexington; her son, Jon Shaul of Linneus; two step-sons, Jim Munsterman and wife, Saundra, Rodney Munsterman and Violet McClamroch all of Linneus; 11 grandchildren, Jason Munsterman and wife, Jessie of Linneus, Jeremy Munsterman and wife, Ruthie of Meadville, Michael Munsterman and wife, Joy of Lees Summit, James Taylor and wife, Kerra of Springfield, Joshua Munsterman and wife, Amanda of Brookfield, Renee Munsterman and husband, Jeb of Brookfield, Angela Grismore and husband, Adam of Purdin, Amber Severa and husband, Bryan of Brookfield, Adrienne Stevens and husband, Scott of Martinville, Indiana, Samantha Armstrong and husband, Shawn of Linneus, and Holly Pulley and husband, David of Brunswick; numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Ronnie Finney and wife, Linda of Oak Grove, Carlos Finney and wife, Norma of Lathrop, and Marlene Finney of Purdin; and several nieces and nephews. Her parents; one step-son, Randy Joe Munsterman; and one brother, Jerry Finney also preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 16, 2019