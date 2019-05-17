|
|
Sharron M. (Maggart) Frazier of Browning, Missouri passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
Sharron was born on October 11, 1943 at home in North Salem to Earl and Leila (Head) Maggart. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1961. After graduation, she was united in marriage to Roger Frazier on May 6, 1961. Roger and Sharon chose to begin farming in St. Catherine, they purchased their first farm in Green City, Missouri. In 1973, they purchased the farm that they currently reside on. Sharron was a stay at home mother while raising their children. After their children graduated, Sharron worked at Linn Co. R-1 School as head cook until she retired in 2011. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, mowing the yard, sewing and treasured every moment she spent with her family.
Sharron is survived by her husband Roger Frazier of Browning, a son David Frazier and wife Christy of Browning, daughter Shelly (Frazier) Morris and husband John of Macon, Missouri. Her grandchildren: Caitlin Morris and Whitney of Atlanta, Missouri, Ben Morris and wife Loryssa of Jacksonville, Missouri, Justin and wife Emily of Carrolton, Missouri, Jeremy Frazier and wife Kelsey of Browning and great grandchild Jaidyn of Browning, her sister Phyllis (Maggart, Crozier) Jenkins and husband Steve of Knoxville, Iowa, sister in law Judy Frazier of Chillicothe, Missouri, brother in law Larry Frazier of Milan, Missouri and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Frazier, parents and two brother in laws.
Services for Sharron will be 3:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Browning, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Knifong Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 2:00 PM at the church. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Knifong Cemetery.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 17, 2019