|
|
Shelly Jo Watkins Shoemaker, 54, of Bucklin, was called Home on the evening of August 18th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Mo after a year long battle with cancer. The family requests memorials to the S.E.V. (Saving Every Victim) Foundation. Those may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO. 64628.
Shelly was born in Fairbury, Illinois on May 14th, 1965 to Joe and Marlene Watkins. Shelly was a 1983 graduate of Brookfield R-III and worked at G&D Steakhouse and Howard's Market. She also enjoyed tennis, cheerleading, and playing the trumpet in jazz band while in high school. After graduating, she worked for 15 years at Walsworth Publishing, then worked as a secretary at Bucklin R-II School for three years. She later started a daycare in her own home where she watched several school teachers' little ones. In her remaining years, she enjoyed spending her free time spoiling and loving on all her grandbabies, traveling to new places with her husband, and intently studying the Word of God. Shelly was a life-long church goer. She started by attending Park Baptist in Brookfield, then moved to Bucklin where she went to Bucklin Methodist Church. She later attended Bucklin Christian Church, where she married her best friend John A. Shoemaker Sr. on August 30th,1992, and was later baptized into Christ on March 26th, 2017. She is survived by her husband, John A. Shoemaker Sr. of the home; parents Joe and Marlene Watkins of Brookfield, Mo.; and mother-in-law Betty Shoemaker of Bucklin, Mo. Children and grandchildren: Gabriel Dean Switzer and wife Julie, their daughters Kodie, Khloie, and Kaidence and son Peyton of Marceline, MO; James Matthew Switzer and wife Chelcy, their son Garrett and daughter Avery Bell of Brookfield, MO; Shelby Jo Mears & husband Marshall, and son Maddox of Brookfield, MO; Jody Renee Herington and husband Carl, their daughters Haley, Abigail, and Scarlett of Bucklin, MO; John A. Shoemaker Jr., son Trey, and significant other Gail Young, Bucklin, MO. Siblings: Brad Watkins and wife Kelly, niece Madison and nephew Ethan of Platte City, MO; Sarah Dixon and husband Joel, nieces Khaylee and Kammy; Emily Littrell and husband Daniel, nieces Emree and Lexi, all of Brookfield, MO. Brother-in-law, Bruce Shoemaker and wife, Jenny, their children Danielle Svendsen, Tyler Shoemaker, and Megan Bennett of Marceline, MO; Cindy Cupp and husband Robert, and their children Ryan, Bryce and Katelyn Cupp, and Kelsey Littleton of Marceline, MO. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jim and Ruby Watkins, maternal grandparents, Ed and Matilda Bach, and father-in-law William Shoemaker.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, MO. Funeral Services will also be held at Wright Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following at the Bucklin Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin, MO.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 22, 2019