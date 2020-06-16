Sondra Johnson

Sondra S. (Cavanah) Johnson, age 87, of Brookfield died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Jefferson City, Missouri. Sondra was born on September 4, 1932 in Slater, Missouri to E.F. "Abe" and Doris Cavanah. She married Paul K. Johnson, who predeceased her on Jun 21, 2014.



Sondra was a graduate of Marceline High School and the Kirksville Teacher's College. She taught music and elementary education in Bethel, Marceline, Lebanon, Ashland, and Brookfield. She retired in 1993 at her home in Brookfield. Sondra was active in music before and after retirement, performing or directing Church Choirs, playing the organ, or performing with ensembles outside of church.



Treasuring Sondra's memory will be her son Craig and wife Paula of Jefferson City and their children Phillip, Spencer, Caitlin and grandson Parker, and son Kirk and wife Tammy of Kearney and their children Brittany, Nathan, Sydney, Dylan and granddaughter Cora and grandson Waylon. Sondra also leaves brother Jerry and wife Judy Cavanah, brother Randall Cavanah and wife Delain, as well as other relatives in the Linn County area. Her brother Gary Cavanah and son Kent preceded her in death.



A private burial will be under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.



