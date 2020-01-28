|
Stanley Spidle, age 88, of Brookfield, was called home by his Lord on January 22, 2020 at the Healthcare Resort in Leawood, KS following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Mandy Wiedeman officiating. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Brookfield. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials to VFW Post #4557 may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Stanley was born April 16, 1931, on the family farm in La Belle, MO, to Archie and Iva (O'Dear) Spidle. Following graduation from La Belle High School, Stanley enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboad the supply ship USS Union in the Pacific Fleet during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he worked for Motorola, Ford, and Boeing in St. Louis before enrolling in the Molar Barber College: he was a barber until 1996 when he retired.
He was united in marriage with Barbara D. Mabee on April 24, 1960 and moved to Brookfield where they shared 46 wonderful years together. Stanley was a member of the First Christian Church, American Legion, and Tanglefoot Square Dance Club. He enjoyed playing bridge and traveling cross country by motorhome. Stan especially enjoyed his square dancing where he was known to twirl his partners.
Stanley is survived by his son, Andrew Spidle and wife, Laura, and grandson, Grayson of Overland Park, KS. Also surviving are two nieces, Shirley Epperson Robertson and Carolyn Ball and husband, Jack both of Quincy, IL, along with great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, special friend, Anne Matzen of Brookfield and many friends and neighbors. In addition to his wife Barbara, Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Georgeann and husband, Richard Epperson.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 28, 2020