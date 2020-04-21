Home

Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
Stephanie Ranee Blauert

Stephanie Ranee Blauert Obituary
Stephanie Ranee Blauert, 49, of Dent, Minnesota formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Carrollton, Missouri under the care of her family.

Stephanie was born in Brookfield, Missouri to parents Charles David Henley and Darlene Melte Young on January 19, 1971. She was a graduate of Brookfield High School. Stephanie married Richard Blauert in Dent Minnesota on May 4, 2019.

She loved her family time and especially her grandchildren. Her love for the Kansas City Chiefs was unmatched always cheering on her team.

Stephanie is survived by her husband, Richard Blauert of Dent, Minnesota; children, Seana Hussey of Carrollton; Spencer Hussey of Tina; Rebecca Myrick of Chillicothe; C.J. Myrick and wife Hanna of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Charlee Hibner; Leo Hussey; Evan Hussey; Maycee Harper; Tucker Smith; Kimber Riddle; Oliver Myrick; Jaiden VanDam; mother, Darlene Young and husband Jerry of Warrensburg; sister, Sarah Rhode of Laurie; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Myrick and her father David Henley.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
