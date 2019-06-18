|
Stephen DeWayne Alexander
Stephen DeWayne Alexander, age 67, of Linneus, MO passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia, MO.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Laclede United Methodist Church, Laclede, Missouri with Pastor Joe Cuminale and Pastor Mike White officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Memorial Gardens, Brookfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Laclede United Methodist Church, Laclede, Missouri. Memorials have been suggested to the Linn County 4-H/FFA Fair and may be left at or mailed to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com
Stephen DeWayne Alexander, son of James DeWayne Alexander and Bonnie Jean (Dowell) Alexander, was born on October 25, 1951, in Brookfield, Missouri. Steve was a member of Laclede United Methodist Church, where he was formerly a trustee and a member of the Laclede United Methodist Men. He was also a member of the Missouri Cattlemen's Association, Missouri Angus Association, American Angus Association, and American Maine Anjou Association. Steve graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's of Science in Animal Husbandry and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.
Steve is survived by his parents, James and Bonnie Alexander, Linneus, MO; his children, Susan Efken and husband Robert, Imperial, MO; Daniel Alexander and wife Elisabeth, Budoia, Italy; Amanda Adkisson and husband Davis, St. Louis, MO; one brother, Myron Alexander and wife Carol, Linneus, MO; four grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas, Jackson, and Addison Efken; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He was a caring son and brother, loving father, and a wonderful Christian man that befriended everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 18, 2019