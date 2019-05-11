Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bucklin Community Building
Steven Olen Gillespie I


1952 - 2019
Steven Olen Gillespie I Obituary
Steven Olen Gillespie I

1952-2019

Steven Olen Gillespie I, Age 66, of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away at his home on May 3, 2019. He married Sherry Epperly Gillespie on June 2, 1970. Born in Brookfield, Missouri December 3, 1952, the son of Lucille (Shatto) and Harry Gillespie of Brookfield, Missouri. Steven enlisted into the United States Army in 1971 and retired in 1993.

Steven is survived by his wife, Sherry, 4 children, Steven II (Wilma), Scott (Patricia), Sarena (Russell McGraw), and Sean (Veronica), 12 Grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Carol Darnold and Harriette Ferris.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, stepfather, and stepbrother.

A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held in Bucklin Community Building on May 19 from 2-6PM. Friends and Family are invited to attend.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 11, 2019
