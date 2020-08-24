1/1
Susan Spindler
Susan Marlene Spindler, age 53, died in her residence in Bolivar on August 21, 2020. She was a 1986 graduate of Brookfield High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources at the University of Central Missouri. Susan moved to the Bolivar area in 1991. She was married to Wally Spindler for 21 years. She worked 23 years for McKesson Corp. (Change Healthcare, NetSmart).

Susan loved spending time with her boys, family, being outdoors, especially if she was around the pool or at the beach, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Wally, and their four boys – Caleb (Kayla), Jake (Darian), Corey, and Jaden – and two grandchildren, Theo and Emma. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn, and brother, Melvin (Paula), nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She was predeceased in death by her father, Waldo, and sister, Kathy.

Friends & relatives are invited to a Visitation with the family from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Visitation and there will be no burial per Susan's wishes.

Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
