|
|
Sylvester "Bud" Fessler, age 97, of Brookfield, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Anthology on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookfield with Fr. Jerry Kaimann officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 until 11:00 in the morning at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to Missouri Humane Society may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Sylvester George, son of Edward and Theresa (Nordman) Fessler, was born March 10, 1922, in Wein. On September 26, 1953, he married Irene Hagen who preceded him in death on December 7, 2019.
Bud was a farmer and owner and operator of Robo Car Wash and Laundromat in Brookfield for many years.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield and the Brookfield Elk's Lodge.
Survivors include one son Joe Fessler of Kansas City; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parent, three brothers and one sister.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 5, 2020