Terry Lee Sehlke was born April 13, 1950, in Marceline, MO, the only child of Ezra N and Ruth L (Rontke) Sehlke. He married Cecelia Whiston on July 28, 1979 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury.
He attended elementary school and graduated with the Keytesville R-3 Class of 1968. After high school he attended Northeast Missouri State University for a year and then began working full time with his father at Sehlke Trucking in Keytesville.
Terry was the current president of the Keytesville Cemetery Board and past member of the Maxwell Taylor Park Board. Sehlke was also a retired member of the Keytesville Volunteer Fire Department. Terry's hobbies included his grandkids, visiting with friends and family and sprint care racing and watching golf.
Terry is survived by his wife Cecelia (Whiston). They are parents of two sons- Michael and Dawn (Guilford) and Darin and Haley (Houf). Michael works at Sehlke Trucking and he and his family live in Keytesville. Darin is employed by the Oak Grove School District and he and his family live in Oak Grove. Sehlke was the proud grandfather to three grandchildren: Madelyn Marie, Phillip Dean, and Sylvie Wren Sehlke.
Visitation is Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m., at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Funeral Services are Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, with burial in Keytesville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Welch Cemetery, Keytesville Pool or the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.