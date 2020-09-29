Thelma Sartain

Thelma Maxine Sartain, 96 of Marceline, Missouri, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at her home. Thelma was born on October 1, 1923 in New Cambria, Missouri, the daughter of Robert Oren and Nora Edna (Edgar) McElhaney. After her father's tragic death when she was 9 years old, Thelma was raised by her mother and her Uncle Bill Edgar. She graduated 8th grade from Oak Grove School, south of Callao. Thelma graduated from Bevier High School in 1941. Then, she attended the Chillicothe Business College. Thelma married Harry Lee Sartain on February 19, 1944. Her secretarial talents allowed her to work at many offices including a diamond appraiser in Texas and a hospital in Kansas. In Marceline she worked for Harry Porter, a lawyer, the First Baptist Church, and Walworth. She was a member of the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution, the DUV, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and the Marceline Hospital Auxiliary. After her retirement, Thelma kept busy as a volunteer at the Share and Care in Wien, Missouri and as a Board Member of the Walworth Community Building. She enjoyed researching family history, cooking Sunday dinners, hosting 4th of July parties, growing a garden, and farming with her son.



Surviving are her children, Jimmie Lee and his wife Marna Sartain of Davenport, Iowa, William Michael and his wife Kathy Sartain of Independence, Missouri, and Gary Wayne Sartain of Marceline, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Katrina, Kevin, Alexander, Tiffany, Amy Jo, Sally, Bree, and Katrice; 15 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Ruby Morey of Spanish Fork, Utah. She was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews and will be sorely missed by a host of friends and neighbors. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and Uncle Bill, her husband Harry Lee, her brother, Wayne McElhaney and her sister, Jean Wehner.



Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Walsworth Community Building and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



