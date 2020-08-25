Theodora Horton

Theodora "Teddy" Horton, 74, of Forsyth, MO.



Teddy Horton passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on August 22, 2020. She's preceded in death by her mother Alice Smith (Tenkerian), her father Robert Smith, as well as her son Mark Horton and granddaughter Savannah Horton.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Horton of Forsyth, MO (Bucklin, MO), her son Paul and his wife Amy Horton, and her daughters Licia Horton and Lora Horton. She has one grandson Caleb Horton and his son Byron Horton, and one granddaughter Taylor Horton.



She also cherished her inherited family, Sean Tilley and his daughter Madison, as well as John Sifers, who she lovingly called "Johnny Boy".



Her family was everything to her, and she was able to live by that to the very end. As she passed peacefully, she was with all of her children and her husband in her own home, fulfilling her very last wish.



Teddy was born in Washington D.C. She traveled the country with her Armenian Immigrant mother Alice Hagop Tenkerian Smith. She lived in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and eventually settled down in Bevier, Missouri in the late 1950's.



Teddy taught high school English, Speech, and Drama for more than 40 years throughout Missouri including in Bucklin and Marceline in Northern Missouri, and then moved to Southwest Missouri in 1977 to teach in Bradleyville, Chadwick, Taneyville and Forsyth Schools. Her impact and love for education has reached thousands of students over the years, many of whom have stayed in touch with "Mrs. Horton".



Teddy loved music, finding a way to incorporate a song into each conversation. She loved listening to music, but she also loved singing for family and friends. She sang at weddings of students, community events, and found many other ways throughout the years to bless others with her sweet, but powerful voice. Throughout the 1980's, Teddy spent her summers performing in the Silver Dollar City Saloon Show as Carrie Nation and Vivian LaTone.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Roy W. Slusher Foundation, an organization whose mission is "Working Today for a Brighter Tomorrow". In Teddy's 40+ years as an educator, she was able to see through her students that mission become a reality for so many – help others advance their capabilities.



Due to current conditions, capacity is limited, but you are welcome to attend the service on Thursday August 27 at 2 p.m. at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO at 2 p.m. on Thursday August 27. Local ordinance requires masks to attend. Distancing will also be observed.



A private graveside burial service will follow, where Teddy will be buried alongside her mother at Patterson Cemetery in Taneyville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store