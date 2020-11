Thomas John Faux Sr., age 82 of New Boston, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.There will be no visitation. A private Military graveside service with ashes buried at the Farrar, Iowa Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 12720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.