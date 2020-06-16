Thomas Rice
Thomas "Tommy" Lee Rice, age 63 of Salem, Arkansas, died June 11, 2020 at Fulton County Hospital in Salem. Tommy was born on December 5, 1956 to Johnny and Monica Marie (Pippin) Rice.

Tommy was a graduate of Moberly High School in 1975 and graduated from Moberly Junior College in 1977. He worked as a DJ at a Salem radio station for 17 years.

Surviving are local cousins, Shirley Thompson and Amy Williams, both of Brookfield, Delores Borron of New Boston, and Charles Quinn of Bucklin as well as other relatives out of the area. He was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Michael McCarty and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 1 PM. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Memorials are suggested to Word Works Ministry and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
