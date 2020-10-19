Tom Huff, age 86, of Brookfield, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Life Care Center in Brookfield.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield with Pastor Mandy Tarpening officiating. Military honors were rendered by VFW Post #4557 of Brookfield.
Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Thomas Martin, son of Martin Thomas and Lula Bell (Lyford) Huff, was born October 27, 1933, on High Hill Road near Bucklin.
Tom was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.
Tom had formerly worked for the Brown Shoe Company and was co-owner of Huff Heating and Cooling with his brother, Charles. Tom then went to work for the Missouri State Highway Maintenance Department where he spent many years glued to the weather channel and could not wait for the snow! He later farmed and ran a road grader for the township. Tom and Bonnie also had rental property and owned the Canal Street Laundry Mat in Brookfield for many years.
Tom was a 50-year Mason and loved to turkey hunt.
Survivors include his significant other, Bonnie Stuart of the home; three children, Pam Kleinhesselink of Brookfield, Dennis Stuart and wife, Melodie of Millstadt, Illinois and Gina Schneider and husband, Jim of Marceline; five grandchildren, Mandy Stuart, Denne Boykins, Kristen Bourgeois, Jamie Linebaugh and Kasey Schneider; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Heather Stanfield; two brothers, Rex Huff and Charles Huff; three sisters, Linnie Niemeier, Delight Kitchen and Marcia Huff; and two nieces, Donna Jones and Frankie Gardner.