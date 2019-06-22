|
Tom Stanley
Tom Stanley, 92 of Marceline, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home. Tom was born in Marceline, Missouri on January 6, 1927 to Clarence E. and Emma (Hobbs) Stanley. He married Elizabeth A. Meissen on September 4, 1950 at Wien.
Tom had worked at Brookfield Fab retiring as a welding inspector. He owned a grocery store for several years, sold insurance, worked at MFA station, operated the Topp Cats skating rink for 26 years, and was a former clerk, councilman, mayor and city manager all at Marceline. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was on church boards, a member of Knights of Columbus #9208, the first commander of the VFW, American Legion and Boy Scout leader all in Marceline.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Stanley of the home in Marceline, six sons, Richard Stanley, Kearney; Michael Stanley, Kansas City, MO; John Stanley, Lees Summit; Danny Stanley, Nashville, TN; Brian Stanley, Gladstone; and Larry Stanley, Liberty; two daughters, Pat Carter, Marceline and Mary Fields, Atlanta, GA; brothers, Frank Stanley, Knoxville, IL and Jerry Stanley, Columbus, OH; sister Joann Wilson, Lenexa, KS; twenty-six grandchildren and 30 plus and counting great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, two brothers and three sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Marceline, burial with Military Honors in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. A rosary and prayer service will be at 5:30 PM followed by visitation 6-9 PM Friday, June 21 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials can be made to Fr. McCartan School or St. Jude's and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 22, 2019