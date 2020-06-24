Trellis Fern Roe
Trellis Fern Roe, age 80, of Laclede, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her daughter's home in Warrensburg, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield, with Pastor Archie Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service. Memorials have been suggested to New Beginnings Women's Center, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Fern, daughter of Bailey Amos and Marie Winfrey, was born on January 21, 1940 in Dewitt, Missouri. Fern attended school at the School of the Ozarks in Branson, and graduated from Laclede High School in 1957. On May 26th, 1957 she married Harold Glenn Roe. They lived on a farm for over 60 years. They were blessed with 3 Children John Dale, Paul Edward, and Nancy Jean Roe.
Fern was an active member of school and church activities, including PTO and Club Scout leader. She worked at Camp Rainbow for the handicapped from August 1970 through August 2007 where she served in a variety of roles as a director, assistant director, board member, recreation director, counselor, and in the kitchen until she retired from there. She was president of the PTO at Verelle Peniston State School for the handicapped in Chillicothe, MO. She was a member of the Tri County association for the handicapped, and helped in getting it started and served on the board as president, treasurer, and was an active member for many years. She worked on getting Senate Bill 40 passed and going. She also worked at IGA Food liner, Ri-Mae Master Market, First Security Bank for 8 years, and retired from UMB bank after 37 years of employment there. Fern was a Christian and was a member of the South Eagle United Methodist Church. She organized and directed the Christmas programs for several years and was a Sunday school teacher for the little folks.
Fern is survived by her husband, Harold Roe, of the home; her children Paul Roe, Laclede; and Nancy Griffith (Todd), Warrensburg; her daughter in law, Charlene Roe, Brookfield; her grandchildren, Garrett Roe (Jenna), Brookfield: Nathan Griffith, Hannah Griffith, Sarah Griffith, Karah Joy Griffith, Justus Griffith, and Ellah Griffith, all of Warrensburg; one niece, Karen Quinn (Shannon), Kansas City, Missouri; her nephew, Curtis Karnes (JoAnne), Kansas City, Missouri; her cousins, Genny Gurtler (Wayne), Topeka, Kansas; Sidney Proehtt (Linda), Topeka, Kansas; Carroll Jenkins (Donna), Kansas City, Missouri; Claude Jenkins, Texas; Jim Winfrey and Pam Myers, Bosworth; and Venita Baxter, Norborne, Missouri; as well as other family members and friends.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dewey Winfrey and Roy Winfrey; one sister, Jeanie Karnes; her son, John Roe; and her infant grandson, David Joseph Roe.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.