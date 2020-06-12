Verl Niemeier

Verl Francis Niemeier, age 83 of the Wien Community, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.



Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Wien with Military Honors. At the family's request, there will be a private immediate family only viewing prior to the service at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cemetery and these may be sent to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store