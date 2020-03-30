|
|
Vern Ferrell Thudium, 92, passed away March 25, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Vern was born on a farm near New Boston, Missouri May 15th, 1927. After he graduated from high school, Vern served his country in the US Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. When his service in the Navy ended, Vern attended the University of Iowa and obtained a BS and MS degree in Pharmacy. He practiced Pharmacy at the University of Iowa, University of Michigan and William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. He retired from William Beaumont Hospital in 1990 as a Hospital Administrator and President of Shared Services. Vern married Geneva Jean Guyer in 1946. They had three children: Phyllis McKee of Traer Iowa, Mark Thudium of Sterling Heights Michigan, and Scott Thudium of Aguanga California. He is also survived by one brother, Gary Thudium of Wichita Kansas, 6 granddaughters and 12 great grandchildren. His wife Geneva proceeded him in death April 15, 2012. He married Leveda Mae Loughrey May 4th, 2013. She has three children: Linda Mann, Lani Hershberger, and Lorrie Binkley who live in Bradenton, Florida. A private ceremony will be held with internment at Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Linn County Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020