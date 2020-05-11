Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO 64631
660-695-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Larkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie (Riley) Larkins

Send Flowers
Vickie (Riley) Larkins Obituary
Vickie Sue (Riley) Larkins, 66, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 in Portland, Oregon after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bucklin Masonic Cemetery or the Parkinson's Center of Oregon and these may be mailed to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -