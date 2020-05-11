|
Vickie Sue (Riley) Larkins, 66, passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 in Portland, Oregon after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bucklin Masonic Cemetery or the Parkinson's Center of Oregon and these may be mailed to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 11, 2020