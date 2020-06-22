Virginia Algaier
Virginia M. Algaier, age 93 of Marceline, died Friday June 19, 2020 at her home. Virginia was born on July 28, 1926 in Marceline, the daughter of Timothy W. and Elizabeth Hershey Pitts. On July 26, 1947 Virginia married Fred J. Algaier, and he preceded her in death in 2008. Virginia was a 1944 graduate of Marceline High School and a Marceline resident most of her life. She was a member of the Marceline First Christian Church, where she served as Pastoral guidance leader, the CWF of the church, Red Hats, PEO, Eastern Star, and served several years on the Mount Olivet Cemetery Board.

Survivors include 2 sons, Joseph William Algaier of Belton, MO, and Mark David Algaier and Lynn of St Joseph, Mo, 1 daughter, Jan Warren Harders and Larry of Harrisonville, Mo, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, (and 1 on the way) and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, brother Everett Pitts and wife Jeri, daughter-in-law Sandra Algaier, and son-in-law Jerry Warren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials have suggested to the Marceline Nutrition Center and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 22, 2020.
