Virginia "Kathy" Faulkner, age 81, of Brookfield, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home.
Due to CDC guidelines, a private family service was held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Rev. Rex Leppin Officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield.
Memorials to Petska Cancer Fund or Animal Shelter of Linn County may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Virginia Kathryn, daughter of George and Velma (Spencer) Peery, was born February 10, 1939, in Jefferson City. On November 10, 1957, she married Charles Curtis Faulkner who preceded her in death on July 25, 2004.
Growing up Kathy attended New Adams School in Brookfield, high school in Seattle Washington and was a 1957 graduate of Brookfield High School.
Kathy was a mother and a homemaker. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the North Central Missouri YMCA both of Brookfield.
Survivors include her four children, Guy L. Faulkner of Lee's Summit, Therese Faulkner Morrison (Charlie) of Salisbury, Melinda Faulkner Burkholder (Kevin) of Brookfield, and Charlene Faulkner Buenger of Overland Park Kansas; eight grandchildren, George Faulkner (Kayla), Brian Morrison (Rebecca), Matt Morrison (Jessica), Laura Morrison Payne (Gregory), Tyler Bradley, Christy Buenger (Derrick Saunders), Danny Buenger, and Jon Buenger; eight great-grandchildren, Braiden, Lily, and Abby Faulkner, Sadie Bales, John Morrison, Kobi Saunders, Paisley Morrison, Duke Wilson, and Dallas and Rhett Payne; one brother, George F "Bud" Peery (Sheri) of Webb City; one niece, Liz Peery; one nephew, Neil Peery and one brother-in-law, Leslie Faulkner.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 23, 2020