Virginia Maxwell, age 97, of Brookfield, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Life Care Center in Brookfield.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bear Branch United Methodist Church near Purdin with Pastor Sue Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Bear Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to Bear Branch Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Virginia Rose, daughter of George and Effie "Doll" Buckner, was born September 30, 1922, near Hecla.
She was a 1940 graduate of Meadville High School.
In October of 1941, Virginia married Raymond Browning and to this union two children, James Robert "Bob" and Glenda were born. Then on April 17, 1971, she was united in marriage to Dean Maxwell. They lived on a farm near Brookfield until Dean had a stroke in 2001 and they moved into Brookfield.
Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, embroidering and was an avid quilter. She made quilts for every member of her family.
Virginia was a member of Bear Branch United Methodist Church near Purdin.
Survivors include her children, Bob Browning and Janette Votapka of Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Glenda Belzer of Brandon, Florida, Barbara Hudson and husband, Steve of Greenwood and Beverly Sherwood and husband, Harvey of Brookfield; daughter-in-law, Judy Maxwell of Brookfield; 10 grandchildren, Kevin Browning and wife, Rica of McAlester, Oklahoma, Andrew Browning and wife, Mindy of Newton, Illinois, Vicki Belzer of Lakeland, Florida, Kris Wiggins and Kent Skipper of Dover, Florida, Jim Maxwell and wife, Jan and Susan Almond and husband, Larry all of Brookfield, Douglas Bivens of Ashland, Stephannie Mills and husband, Les of New Boston, Jason Sherwood and wife, Kristy of Meadville, Tara Hudson of Tucson, Arizona; 13 great-grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Buckner of Independence; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Her parents; husband, Dean Maxwell; one son, Gary Maxwell; two brothers, Cecil and Charles Buckner; and two sisters, Lois Gibson and Hazel Palmer preceded her in death.
