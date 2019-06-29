Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Waiva Passig-Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waiva L. Passig-Kerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waiva L. Passig-Kerr Obituary
Waiva L. Passig -Kerr aged 77, passed away June 17, 2019 in Prescott, AZ . She was born in 1941 in Bynumville, MO to the late Clyde Peden and Dora Passig -Moody. She was raised by her beloved Grandmother, Bertha Passig. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles H. Kerr and a brother, Wayne Moody. She is survived by her daughters, Gayla (Tom) Bentham of Prescott Valley, AZ , LaWanna (Tim) Broderick of Knoxville, TN, Hope (Robert Whaley) Kerr of Knoxville, TN, sister Karen (David) Doss of Brookfield, MO, along with 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A rosary will be held for Waiva on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Germaine's Catholic Church, 9779 E. Dana Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ, at 10:30 am with a memorial mass to follow at 11:00 am. Her final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, CA.

In lieu of flowers family asks donations to be made in Waiva's name to: St. Mary's Cemetery, 14821 Bee Branch Ave., Salisbury, MO 65281-2030 on her behalf.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Waiva's online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.