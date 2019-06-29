|
Waiva L. Passig -Kerr aged 77, passed away June 17, 2019 in Prescott, AZ . She was born in 1941 in Bynumville, MO to the late Clyde Peden and Dora Passig -Moody. She was raised by her beloved Grandmother, Bertha Passig. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles H. Kerr and a brother, Wayne Moody. She is survived by her daughters, Gayla (Tom) Bentham of Prescott Valley, AZ , LaWanna (Tim) Broderick of Knoxville, TN, Hope (Robert Whaley) Kerr of Knoxville, TN, sister Karen (David) Doss of Brookfield, MO, along with 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A rosary will be held for Waiva on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Germaine's Catholic Church, 9779 E. Dana Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ, at 10:30 am with a memorial mass to follow at 11:00 am. Her final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
In lieu of flowers family asks donations to be made in Waiva's name to: St. Mary's Cemetery, 14821 Bee Branch Ave., Salisbury, MO 65281-2030 on her behalf.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 29, 2019