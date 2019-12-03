|
|
Wanda Larue Ervie, age 91 of Bucklin, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield. Wanda was born in rural Bucklin, Missouri on February 6, 1928 to Vernie and Lillian Mae (Leathers) Siemens. She married Daniel W. Ervie on July 2, 1944 and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2016.
Wanda was a homemaker and had worked at Walsworth Publishing Company for 36 years. She was a member of the Bucklin Christian Church, American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, wood crafting and camping with Daniel.
She is survived by her son Danny Ervie of Bucklin, four daughters, Donna Gall and Calvin of New Cambria, Mary Stufflebean and Kenneth of Marceline, Lanna Novinger and James of Kirksville, and Trudy Womack of Marceline, sister Faye Leppin of Marceline, brother David Siemens of Kansas City, MO, nine grandchildren, Kristin Gall, Kevin Gall, Heather Sears. Ryan Stufflebean, Travis Stufflebean, Brooke Novinger, Grant Novinger, Natalie Wier, and Michael Womack, and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, Joan, Nathalee, and Dorothy, and brother Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Delaney Funeral in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery or Bucklin Christian Church and sent to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019