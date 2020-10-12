Wayne Allyn Foster, age 91, of Sumner, died October 8, 2020.



Graveside services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Charles Littrell and Gail Brown officiating.



Memorials payable to Jennifer Summers ( to be distributed to local charities of the family's choice) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Wayne Allyn, son of Elisha and Sarah (Beemer) Foster, was born October 29, 1928, on Hog Ridge, four miles south of Sumner. Wayne was a 1945 graduate of Sumner High School. He attended Hog Ridge School for first through eighth grades, completing grade school early by skipping a year. Wayne worked on the farm with his father all through school, especially during WWII. He would attend school the first half of the day and run the combine for his father and other local farmers during the rest of the day.



On March 15, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart Theresa Marie Ponting. The couple were married during the Flood of 1947, requiring family to travel by boat or levee to attend. They lived on Hog Ridge in the same home for over 70 years, starting out the first few years with no electricity or running water.



Wayne farmed, raised hogs and cattle, and sold Vigortone Feeds and Pioneer Seed and was the proud and successful owner of Wayne Foster Farms, Inc. Wayne was a member of the Sumner United Methodist Church. He served on the Chariton County Farm Bureau Board, Chariton County Extension Council, and helped form the Chariton County Pork Producers and was on the State Pork Producers Board. He served on the State Corn Growers Board, was on the Chariton County ASCS Committee, served as a 4-H leader, sat on the Cunningham Township Board, was a 50+ year member of the Elks Lodge of Brookfield, a member of United Missouri Bank of Brookfield Board of Directors, and was on the Board of Chariton County Mutual Insurance of Mendon. Wayne was given many awards for Farm Management and Balanced Farming for his proficiency in farming. He was awarded Top Farm Manager for the north half of Missouri by the University of Missouri. He was also given many honors and awarded trips for selling Vigortone Feeds and Pioneer Seed. He loved farming and being with his family.



Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Ann Summers and husband, John of Triplett and Gloria Janette Foster of Glasgow; one daughter-in-law, Candice Lee Foster of Niceville, Florida; seven grandchildren, Jeremey Bailey of Smithville, Aimeé Dorman and husband, Chris of Thornton, Colorado, Natalie Watson and husband, Alex of Glasgow, Chris Foster and wife, Natalie of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Jodi Bailey of Chillicothe, Sabrina Brown and husband, Aaron of Triplett, and Ginger Klingel and husband, Gary of Keytesville; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gene Foster and wife, Wilma of Hale and Jerrold Foster of Sumner; and one sister, Joy Shatford of Eldorado Springs.



His parents, wife, one son, Roger Allyn Foster; two brothers, John Foster and Donald Dean Foster, and sister Doris Linscott, one grandson, two sister-in-laws, and four brother-in-laws preceded him in death.



